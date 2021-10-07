THURSDAY | A bit “drier” of a day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s another mild and humid one with temperatures in the low to mid-70s around the Savannah Metro. Patchy areas of fog are likely through the morning commute.

A few showers are roaming around on Farah and Farah First Alert Live Radar at 4:45 a.m.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the lower 80s around noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Isolated, to widely scattered, rain and thunder develop later this morning and afternoon. Though, today should be a bit drier than yesterday.

The chance of rain increases, again, Friday. We’ll wake up to a few showers around Friday morning and it continues to look like the wettest weather will arrive later in the afternoon and evening.

A few showers will linger into the weekend; especially the first-half of Saturday. Drier weather and some cooler mornings gradually build-in this weekend and early next week.

Have a great day,

Cutter

