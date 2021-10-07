Wesley Community Centers of Savannah debuts new outdoor classroom

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new outdoor learning environment at the Wesley Community Centers of Savannah is getting rave reviews.

“Wow, this so cool!” Exclaimed one student as he walked in.

A big hit for the kids got to explore this new space for the first time Thursday.

Although it’s clearly plenty of fun, it’s also a crucial piece of their education.

“It allows us to enhance the learning environment for our children,” said Wesley Community Centers of Savannah Executive Director Tammy A.K. Mixon-Calderon.

Giving them a hands-on learning experience that gets them out of a typical classroom setting, no matter the weather.

“It’s difficult sometimes in the winter or the rainy summers but now they’re able to come out anytime and we’re grateful,” said Mixon-Calderon.

Of course, none of this would have been possible if not for, “the One Hundred Children’s Foundation really helped seal the deal for us,” Mixon-Calderon says.

Donating $15-thousand to the project.

A project they simply couldn’t say no to.

“When we saw the grant application from the Wesley Children’s Center, it fit exactly our mission of serving children and enhancing our development,” said the former One Hundred Children’s Foundation President Carri Stoltz.

After seeing the final results, well, it would seem it was worth every penny.

“This, this makes it, this fills our hearts. This is an exciting day, an exciting moment,” Stoltz said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.