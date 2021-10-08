Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

2 dead at senior living facility shooting in Maryland

A shooting was reported at a senior living facility in Maryland on Friday.
A shooting was reported at a senior living facility in Maryland on Friday.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a senior living facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Friday morning, media reports say.

Aerial views showed a large police presence outside the facility.

Police asked residents to shelter in place, and a nearby school was placed on lockdown.

Capitol Heights, Maryland, is located northeast of Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital after truck wedges under Liberty Co. bridge
Don Scott (left) receiving the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award for exemplary community...
Popular Savannah radio personality passes away from COVID-19
Walter Washington
Screven Co. Sheriff’s Office, GBI investigating fatal shooting between grandfather and grandson
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
Dr. Mark Winchell
Savannah surgeon accused of sending explicit messages to undercover cop posing as minor

Latest News

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 1,785 new COVID-19 cases, 74 new deaths Friday
Message sent to parents after ‘multiple incidents of disruptive behavior’ at Statesboro High
Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to...
US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta variant maintains hold
FILE - The law makes it illegal to remove a condom without obtaining verbal consent.
California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent