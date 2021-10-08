5K on the runway in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Typically, you would have planes coming on the runway Saturday morning, but it will be runners and walkers during a 5K at the Beaufort Executive Airport

The supervisor said they’re shutting down the runway so that no one gets hit by an oncoming plane.

“Totally unique experience out here,” Airport Director Jon Rembold said. “We’ll start out here on the aircraft ramp and then kind of get a tour of the whole airfield. So, you get to run past the aircraft hangers behind me and then you’ll run the runway completely once almost twice.

This facility only flies private aircraft, which makes this event easier to set up in Beaufort instead of Hilton Head.

“Much easier to do it here because we’ve just got more control over the airfield, you know, we don’t have to work around the commercial airline schedules and that sort of thing. So, while we do have some coordination to do it’s certainly much easier to do on at general aviation airport,” Rembold said.

The course is US track and field certified, and you can register in person Saturday before 8 a.m.

As for the course.

“It’s fast, it’s flat, we expect to see some personal records out here,” Rembold said.

This is only the second year they have held this race, so they said in the future they’ll be looking at the proceeds towards aviation charities, but for now it’ll just go back into the airport and seed money for next year’s race.

