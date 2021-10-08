Sky Cams
Coach’s Corner continues tee pee campout tradition for Braves playoffs

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Atlanta Braves begin another playoff run on Friday, and that means someone will be sleeping outside of Coach’s Corner in a local sports tradition that dates back to 1991.

You’ve likely seen the giant tee pee being built on Victory Drive in Thunderbolt the last few days. It has become a staple in October at Coach’s Corner sports bar, but it is not just there to prove how much locals love the Atlanta Braves. The tee pee tradition has become a fundraising effort for a local non-profit.

WTOC caught up with Coach’s Corner owner John Henderson to learn more about this fundraising effort.

