Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 10-8-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push south of the area tonight and linger off the coast. We’ll see some scattered showers tonight with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Low pressure off the southeast coast will move slowly to the northwest closer to the North Carolina coast by Sunday. The low will interact with the front and there is only a 40% this low becomes tropical. High pressure will build to our north into the weekend. Rain chances will decrease significantly Sunday into next week as temps remain slightly above average.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.

TROPICS: Low pressure off the southeast coast(Invest 92L) is becoming better organized. The low will move generally to the northwest into the weekend. This will put it near or just off the North Carolina coast. There is a 40% chance this area becomes tropical Saturday night into Sunday. After that upper level winds and interaction with a cold front will keep any development chances low. This low is no threat to our area.

Marine Forecast: Tonight: N winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Saturday: N winds at 5-10 kt increasing to 10-15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2-3ft. Sunday: N winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

