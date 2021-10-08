Sky Cams
End Zone: High school football scores for Oct. 8

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 8 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • Brunswick at Statesboro
  • Effingham County at Richmond Hill
  • Glynn Academy at South Effingham
  • Veterans at Wayne County
  • Benedictine at Jenkins
  • New Hampstead at Beach (Garden City)
  • Appling County at Long County
  • Brantley County at Pierce County
  • Liberty County at Windsor Forest
  • Southeast Bulloch at Savannah
  • Toombs County at Bacon County
  • Vidalia at Jeff Davis
  • Montgomery County at Johnson County
  • Edisto High School at Wade Hampton
  • Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Woodland
  • Hanahan at Battery Creek
  • May River at Bluffton
  • Beaufort at James Island
  • Colleton County at HHI
  • Whale Branch at Estill
  • Trinity Christian at Bulloch Academy
  • Pinewood Christian at St. Andrew’s
  • Fullington at RTCA
  • Beaufort Academy at Thomas Sumter
  • Bethesda at HHCA
  • HHPrep at Orangeburg Prep
  • Northwood Academy at JPII
  • Thomas Heyward at Colleton Prep

Saturday, Oct. 9:

  • Groves at Islands

