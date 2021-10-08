Sky Cams
Family rescued from fire on W. 54th St., 5 people displaced

Four people are safe after being rescued from the second floor of an apartment fire.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people are safe after being rescued from the second floor of an apartment fire.

The rescue happened Thursday evening in the 500 block of West 54th street in Savannah. When Savannah firefighters arrived on scene, smoke was coming from a downstairs apartment and flames were blocking the staircase to the apartment upstairs.

According to Savannah Fire, people on the second floor were climbing out a window onto the portico. While the other units on scene rushed to put out the fire on the first floor, firefighters from Truck 5 raised a ladder and rescued four people and a puppy from the second floor.

The first floor residents safely escaped on their own. There were no injures, but five people were displaced.

