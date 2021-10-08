Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Former Bacon Co. deputy arrested after kidnapping, chase

John Stanley Livingston
John Stanley Livingston(Bacon Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BACON CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A former Bacon County deputy has been arrested after police say he kidnapped his girlfriend and led officers on a chase.

John Livingston is facing numerous charges in connection to the incident.

According to the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office, they got a call Sunday about a woman being held against her will. They say eventually she was able to jump out of the vehicle and run to a nearby house to get help, but Livingston kept driving.

Georgia State Patrol troopers saw Livingston a short time later south of Alma on US 1. At that point, they say he led them on a short chase before pulling into a store and surrendering.

Livingston is charged with Terroristic Threats (Family Violence), Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime, Family Violence Battery, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Sodomy, and Kidnapping. GSP has also charged him with several traffic violations.

Due to Livingston being a former law enforcement officer with Bacon County, the sheriff requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigations handle the case.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital after truck wedges under Liberty Co. bridge
Don Scott (left) receiving the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award for exemplary community...
Popular Savannah radio personality passes away from COVID-19
Walter Washington
Screven Co. Sheriff’s Office, GBI investigating fatal shooting between grandfather and grandson
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
Dr. Mark Winchell
Savannah surgeon accused of sending explicit messages to undercover cop posing as minor

Latest News

2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
Savannah expecting economic impact from no event permits this fall
Health officials are urging Americans to get vaccinated against both the flu and coronavirus.
US health experts urge flu shots to avoid ‘twindemic’
Driver taken to hospital after truck wedges under Liberty Co. bridge
Driver taken to hospital after truck wedges under Liberty Co. bridge
Statesboro city officials seeking public feedback on COVID relief funding plan
Statesboro city officials seeking public feedback on COVID relief funding plan