Former Bacon Co. deputy arrested after kidnapping, chase

BACON CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A former Bacon County deputy has been arrested after police say he kidnapped his girlfriend and led officers on a chase.

John Livingston is facing numerous charges in connection to the incident.

According to the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office, they got a call Sunday about a woman being held against her will. They say eventually she was able to jump out of the vehicle and run to a nearby house to get help, but Livingston kept driving.

Georgia State Patrol troopers saw Livingston a short time later south of Alma on US 1. At that point, they say he led them on a short chase before pulling into a store and surrendering.

Livingston is charged with Terroristic Threats (Family Violence), Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime, Family Violence Battery, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Sodomy, and Kidnapping. GSP has also charged him with several traffic violations.

Due to Livingston being a former law enforcement officer with Bacon County, the sheriff requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigations handle the case.

