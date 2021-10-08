Friday: Showers and storms head toward the coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The atmosphere will be primed for downpours, with heavy rain possible throughout the day.

We are already seeing showers and thunderstorms will building in from middle Georgia. These will move in from the west to the east, lasting into the afternoon. For areas that are dry this morning, patchy fog is possible with morning lows near 70 degrees.

Friday Tybee Tides: 9.3′ 10:03AM I 0.3′ 4:34PM I 8.7′ 10:22PM

We have a marginal risk for severe weather, with the potential for a few cells to produce small hail and brief damaging wind. Minor flooding is the overall bigger concern for the day, but it is still a low-end threat. The rain and clouds will help keep out temperatures in the lower 80s. Rain lessens in coverage during the evening with temperatures falling back into the 70s.

Saturday morning starts out slightly cooler with morning lows in the mid 60s. Cloud cover sticks around this weekend. A scattered rain chance returns on Saturday, mainly during the afternoon. Drier weather moves in on Sunday with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

The work week starts out in the low to mid 60s with highs in the lower 80s. Warmer weather builds back in by the middle of the week with morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical Update:

There is a low pressure system about 100 miles off the coast of South Carolina. This only has a 30% chance this develops into a tropical or subtropical system. There aren’t any other areas of development expected over the next five days.

