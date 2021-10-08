Fundraiser held to help replace trees at Wormsloe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a push to save the beauty of one of Chatham County’s historic sites - Wormsloe.

It is the number one most visited historic site in the state of Georgia and a big part of Wormsloe’s charm is the iconic trees.

There are 400 trees on the Avenue of Oaks, but more than 70 of them are dead. Thursday night students from Savannah Country Day and the Rotary Club of Savannah held a pavilion party to help raise funds to replace the trees.

“These trees to me represent more to me than a postcard moment. More my childhood in Savannah and growing up taking filed trips to Wormsloe and being able to learn about the history of our city as well as our country all in one place is very important to me,” said Charlton Strong, President of Savannah Country Day Interact Club.

The Savannah Rotary Club says it is hoping to raise $37,000 to replace all 75 trees.

