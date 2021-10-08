Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Leopold’s unveiling new sundae as part of United Way campaign

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - United Way of the Coastal Empire is teaming up with Leopold’s ice cream to unveil the Savannah staple’s brand new “Sweet Savannah Pearl” sundae.

The new treat is Leopold’s entry this year into the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s “Always United Challenge.”

You may remember last year, Leopold’s unveiled a new flavor of ice cream. This year they took it a step further and are putting together a whole sundae.

They’re officially introducing the Sweet Savannah Pearl at 11 a.m. Friday at Leopold’s Ice Cream on Broughton St.

Proceeds from the sales of the sundaes will benefit the United Way’s fundraising Campaign, which serves non-profit organizations in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital after truck wedges under Liberty Co. bridge
Don Scott (left) receiving the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award for exemplary community...
Popular Savannah radio personality passes away from COVID-19
Walter Washington
Screven Co. Sheriff’s Office, GBI investigating fatal shooting between grandfather and grandson
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
Dr. Mark Winchell
Savannah surgeon accused of sending explicit messages to undercover cop posing as minor

Latest News

Successful turtle nesting season on Tybee Island
The 70th annual Savannah Greek Festival runs Oct. 7-9, 2021.
70th annual Savannah Greek Festival underway
HOLA Savannah working to make the city more inclusive.
HOLA Savannah working to make city more inclusive
HOLA Savannah working to make city more inclusive
HOLA Savannah working to make city more inclusive