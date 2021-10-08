Leopold’s unveiling new sundae as part of United Way campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - United Way of the Coastal Empire is teaming up with Leopold’s ice cream to unveil the Savannah staple’s brand new “Sweet Savannah Pearl” sundae.

The new treat is Leopold’s entry this year into the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s “Always United Challenge.”

You may remember last year, Leopold’s unveiled a new flavor of ice cream. This year they took it a step further and are putting together a whole sundae.

They’re officially introducing the Sweet Savannah Pearl at 11 a.m. Friday at Leopold’s Ice Cream on Broughton St.

Proceeds from the sales of the sundaes will benefit the United Way’s fundraising Campaign, which serves non-profit organizations in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties.

