Message sent to parents after ‘multiple incidents of disruptive behavior’ at Statesboro High

(WTOC (custom credit))
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents and guardians of students at Statesboro High School were notified of “multiple incidents of disruptive behavior” recently.

A message was sent to parents Thursday night from the principal, saying another incident occurred on Thursday.

In the message, the principal says, “We ask for your support as well. Please speak with your children about the importance of respect, self-control, and personal responsibility for their actions. Our students deserve to come to school and learn in a safe and orderly environment that reflects our community value.”

The Bulloch County superintendent released the following statement to WTOC:

“Disruptive and violent behavior will not be tolerated in our schools. Anyone who fights or abuses others will be dealt with accordingly including removal by law-enforcement if necessary. Our students deserve to be able to come to school and learn in a safe and orderly environment that reflects our community values. If additional measures have to be taken and adjustments made to what we are currently doing to provide for that, then this district will do so.”

