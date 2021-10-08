New apartments could be built on North Main St. in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - As the City of Hinesville continues to grow, so does its housing needs.

New apartments could be coming to North Main Street, off General Stewart Way. There’s already a petition of 260 nearby residents who are against the apartments.

“We’ve worked our lives to have what we have, and a lot of us are retirees, and people trying to make a life and have a home,” said Michael St. Onge who opposes the proposed apartments.

Michael St. Onge has lived off Floyd Street for 20 years now. He, along with a few of his neighbors, say they chose the subdivision for the quality of life it offers.

“It was less traffic. It was peaceful quiet. It’s a dead end. A very peaceful... it’s a retirement neighborhood, a lot of elderly people living here.”

But St. Onge worries a 40 unit apartment complex could change all of that. The proposed apartments would be located at 602 North Main Street, off General Stewart, which is feet away from St. Onge’s home and Harry Glenn’s.

“I don’t see any love coming from this community for that. I see a lot of fear,” said Glenn, who also opposes the proposed apartments.

For Glenn, he fears his safety will be at risk while he goes on walks, as he says the proposed apartments will bring in more traffic.

“I’ll have to find another route.”

The 2.77 acre land is currently zoned for office space. Hinesville City Council was scheduled to vote on rezoning it for multi-family use during Thursday’s council meeting. However, the developer and land’s owner postponed it.

Dustin McCain sent a statement saying, “DCCJ Properties is ready and willing to work with residents surrounding the property, as well as the City Council on this matter.”

McCain went on to say that he’d like the apartments to be another housing option for Fort Stewart soldiers.

As for St. Onge and some of his neighbors, they say they aren’t against new apartments in the city, but the proposed location is not ideal.

They hope city council votes no on rezoning the area.

City leaders don’t know when exactly it will come back to council, but they say it could possibly be next month.

