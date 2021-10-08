Pembroke to hold Halloween Block Party

Sky Cams
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is right around the corner and several counties in the Peach State are celebrating differently.

In just a few weeks, local businesses will line the streets of Pembroke for Halloween. The city decided to celebrate the night before because it’s a school night and it may conflict with religious beliefs.

So like they do every year, they will shut down some of Railroad Street for a drive through trunk or treat party. That way they can keep everyone safe and follow COVID safety guidelines.

“We invite everyone to come and visit us. You don’t have to be from Pembroke or North Bryan County. If you want to come to the City of Pembroke and join us on that day, come right on we’ll be glad to have you,” said Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe.

The sheriff’s office says Halloween is always a big event in Pembroke. Hundreds of people come out. You can find their officers in costume at their own booth from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

