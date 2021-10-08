Radio personality Don Scott remembered by friends for work in Savannah community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A well known Savannah Rock N Roll radio personality has died.

Program Director and afternoon On-Air Host of Cumulus Savannah’s I-95, The Rock of Savannah, Don Scott, passed away from COVID-19. He was a member of the Cumulus Savannah family for more than 30 years.

WTOC spoke with people who have known Don Scott for decades.

He was not just the man you heard over your radio, but gave back to the community whenever he could. He has touched so many lives in this community and will be missed dearly.

“The Rock of Savannah I-95 Don Scott with you getting you home safe and sound this afternoon...”

“I first met Don in 1988, but I heard him on the radio at least a year to a year and half before that. I remember thinking who is this guy? Where did he get that voice? James Earl Jones better run for the hill because this guy is going to put him out of business,” said Scott’s friend Jay Sinclair.

Jay Sinclair says he met Don Scott over 20 years ago at I-95.

When Don wasn’t on your radio, he was spending time in the community. Helping to raise money for St. Jude’s, breast cancer research, SD Gunner Fund, campaigns to give toys to children, helping to give back to those in need through Representative Carl Gilliard’s non-profit organization “Feed the Hungry” and so much more.

“We were privileged to give him the Outstanding Georgian Award because Don is a humble giant. We lost an iconic giant in Don Scott,” said Rep. Carl Gilliard.

His 36 year stint at I-95 made him a Savannah icon and a friendly face to many.

“I believe that this bar, this restaurant is the place that Don went to the most,” said John Henderson, owner of Coach’s Corner. “Whenever you needed him he was there for us, beyond what he was asked to do and he is going to missed tremendously.”

Friends like Gerald Arrington, better known as “Lil G,” says Don was someone you could always depend on.

“I have never met anybody that I’ve worked with or befriended that has been willing to help out and just be a friend. Last time I was in town Don ran to the front of the office just to take a picture with me. He was just that kind of guy,” said Scott’s friend Gerald “Lil G” Arrington.

“His whole twist and connection into being truly The Rock of I-95, that’s an understatement, A rock n roll for music, for radio, he is a rock for Savannah. Savannah has truly lost a rock for the entire city,” said Rep. Gilliard.

