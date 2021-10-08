Sky Cams
Thursday night high school football in the Coastal Empire

We had some Thursday Night Football action, and not just in the NFL this week, a pair of games kicked off in the Coastal Empire.
Savannah Christian football takes the field Oct. 7 against Screven County.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We had some Thursday Night Football action, and not just in the NFL this week, a pair of games kicked off in the Coastal Empire.

Savannah Christian topped Screven County in Pooler Stadium, 35-13 to move to 4-3 on the year. They face Calvary next Friday. The Gamecocks fall to 0-6 and host Portal on the 15th.

Bradwell visited Tattnall County, and the Warriors improve to 5-1 overall with a 21-6 win. Up next, Tattnall County has a bye week before hosting Brantley County. The Tigers fall to 0-5 and face Statesboro next Friday.

