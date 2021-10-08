U.S. Sen. Ossoff discusses solar energy while visiting Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The head of the U.S. Department of Energy, along with Senator Jon Ossoff and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, participated in a round table discussion to talk about the benefits of and need to embrace solar energy.

That included not only utilizing renewable, clean energy sources more, but also creating manufacturing opportunities to produce the panels and solar systems.

During the round table, Senator Ossoff said the pursuit of more solar energy is about ending pollution, investing in American manufacturing jobs and about energy independence.

Mayor Johnson pointed out during the discussion the City’s commitment to clean, renewable energy, and that they’ll soon be looking to outfit 22 city facilities with solar panels. Mayor Johnson says the plan is to finance the City’s solar initiative through a solar energy procurement agreement which he says will allow for immediate savings and give access to federal tax incentives.

Secretary Granholm also highlighted how lucrative the manufacturing side of clean energy production can be.

“You know there’s going to be a $23 trillion global market for products that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. $23 trillion by 2030. Other countries are gunning for that market,” said U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Senator Ossoff is also pushing to pass the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act, which his office says will boost solar production in the U.S., create jobs and help meet the Biden administration’s goal of having solar energy account for 40-percent of the nation’s energy by 2035.

Senator Ossoff’s solar legislation is in the upcoming reconciliation bill.

