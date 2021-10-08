Vaccine clinic held Friday in the Lowcountry

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Efforts continued Friday in the Lowcountry to raise their vaccination rate.

People braced the elements and came into this vaccine clinic through the rain and the turnout was pretty good. Inside the employees said there were over 20 people vaccinated at this clinic, and one person we spoke with was very familiar with why this is important.

“I’m a health care provider providing direct care to patients so I just wanna make sure that I have the most immunity that I can, following the CDC recommendations, so when I became eligible I was glad to find out that DHEC had this clinic today that I could pop right over on my lunch hour,” said Anne Calvo who received her third dose on Friday.

Now that third dose that that woman received was not the only thing that was offered. They were also offering people the Pfizer second dose as well as the one shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. One person we talked to said that they didn’t want to do an interview because they were forced into getting the vaccine, possibly for employment reasons.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.