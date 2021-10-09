Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Gamecocks lose big to Tennessee Volunteers

The Volunteers won big beating the Gamecocks 45-20.
The Volunteers won big beating the Gamecocks 45-20.(Associated Press)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, T.N. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks traveled to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC midday matchup. South Carolina came off a hard-fought win against the Troy Trojans looking to keep that momentum rolling.

However, Tennessee had other plans for South Carolina, beating the Gamecocks 45-20.

The first quarter was all Volunteers, scorching the Gamecocks with four touchdowns.

Of the barrage of touchdowns from the Volunteers, the most notable was quarterback Hendon Hooker tossing a 39-yard pass to receiver JaVonta Payton for their second score of the game.

The Volunteers led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter, one of the worst first quarters in Gamecock history.

The second quarter began with three straight drives by both offenses ending in punts. Both defenses played extremely well after the first quarter.

But the Volunteers offense wouldn’t hold up for long, as about midway through the quarter, running back Tiyon Evans broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run, extending their lead to 35-0.

The Gamecocks finally broke through on a drive before halftime. That drive ended in a 6-yard Kevin Harris touchdown run. That touchdown run would be only the second touchdown run of the season for the Gamecocks.

Tennessee simply would not let up, scoring yet again with a 25-yard field goal -- 38-7, Volunteers at the half.

‘Beamer ball’ came into full effect with about 8 minutes left in the third quarter. That’s when a Gamecock punt fake took place, resulting in a Kai Kroeger 44-yard touchdown pass Payton Mangrum. 38-14, Volunteers.

Down big, the Gamecocks didn’t lose hope and punched in a 1-yard Kevin Harris touchdown run on fourth down. The Gamecocks would not convert on the 2-point attempt, 38-20 Volunteers.

To put the icing on the cake, Len’Neth Whitehead scored one more touchdown run from two yards out with about 5 minutes left in the game.

The deficit from early could not be overcome no matter the effort by the Gamecocks. With time as the enemy, the Gamecocks eventually lost to the Volunteers with a final of 45-20.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

GBI continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Evans County.
GBI: High-speed chase in Evans County ends in gunfire exchange, suspect dead
The Pooler Police Department is on the scene of an incident at the Enmarket on U.S. 80 near...
Pooler Police on scene of shots fired incident at Enmarket on U.S. 80 near I-95
Savannah Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened in the 100 block of...
Savannah Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for Damien Ferguson, who also goes by Luke...
GBI searching for suspect after fatal officer involved shooting
Play of the Week

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball as he tries to get past Auburn...
Bennett, No. 2 Georgia romp over No. 18 Auburn 34-10
Georgia Southern interim head coach Kevin Whitley speaks to the media on Monday, October 4 to...
Eagles discuss upcoming game at Troy
Georgia Southern interim head coach Kevin Whitley speaks to the media on Monday, October 4 to...
Georgia Southern pre-Troy news conference: interim head coach Kevin Whitley
Sophomore DB Tyler Bride speaks to the media on Monday, October 4 before Georgia Southern hits...
Georgia Southern football pre-Troy news conference: DB Tyler Bride