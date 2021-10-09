Sky Cams
GBI searching for suspect after fatal officer involved shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for Damien Ferguson, who also goes by Luke...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for Damien Ferguson, who also goes by Luke Ferguson, after a fatal officer involved shooting early Saturday morning in Wheeler County.(Source: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting early Saturday morning in Wheeler County.

The GBI said in a statement Saturday that they were “investigating the death of an Alamo Police Officer who was shot & killed overnight in Wheeler County. We’ll provide additional details as we get them.”

The Glynn County Police Department said on its Facebook page that the officer killed was 26-years-old Officer Dylan Harrison.

Officer Dylan Harrison
Officer Dylan Harrison(Source: Glynn County Police)

Wheeler County is a little more than 20 miles west of Vidalia.

Governor Brian Kemp tweeted about the Officer Harrison’s death, writing in part, “Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer’s family, friends and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department. May God continue to be with all who protect and serve.”

The GBI and the Alamo Police Department held a news conference Saturday afternoon and officials stated Officer Harrison was shot and killed outside of the Alamo Police Department around 1 a.m. Saturday. This was Harrison’s first shift at the department.

Police said a Public Safety Alert or “Blue Alert” has been issued for 43-year old Damien Ferguson of Alamo, who also goes by the name Luke Ferguson.

Officials say there is a reward leading to Ferguson’s arrest and asks the public for their help in locating him.

Officer Harrison leaves behind a wife and 6-month-old baby.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

