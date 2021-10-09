Just a few showers ahead of drier weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are topping out near 80 degrees this afternoon thanks to some breaks in the clouds!

The low pressure system off the North Carolina coastline is wrapping in air from the north. A few, short-lived showers will be possible this afternoon into the evening. The highest rain chance is in the Lowcountry and along the coastline. These showers should ruin any outdoor plans! Comfortable weather extends into the evening with partly cloudy skies, a light northerly breeze and temperatures in the 70s.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 0.2′ 5:36AM I 9.1′ 1:51PM I 0.6′ 6:23PM

Drier air filters in overnight into Sunday morning with inland lows in the lower 60s and mid 60s for Savannah around sunrise. The light northerly breeze sticks around on Sunday, but the rain chance diminishes. Temperatures will top out near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll kick off the work week with morning lows once again in the lower 60s west of I-95 and temperatures closer to the mid 60s around Savannah. Rain won’t be an issue as temperatures climb to the lower 80s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Dry weather extends through the work week with a gradual warm up of lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Both our morning lows and afternoon highs will be about five degrees above average through the next week. Unfortunately for fall lovers, there isn’t a huge cooldown in the forecast over the next week.

Tropical Update:

A non-tropical low pressure system is situated over 100 miles off the coast of North Carolina. This system has a 50% chance of developing into a sub-tropical storm over the next 48 hours. Heavy rain will fall over the coast of North Carolina through the weekend before dissipating early next week. There are no other areas of potential development expected over the next five days.

