Savannah AMBUCS surpasses goal for annual fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several people, including the WTOC weekend team, hit the lanes Saturday morning for the 10th annual AMBUCS Bowlapalooza.

“It is beyond words,” said President Kevin Sheehan. “It means so much to me personally and so much to AMBUCs. The love that we’re given from the Savannah community, and the difference these people are willing to make. A lot of people wanna sleep in on a Saturday morning and they been here since 8:30.”

AMBUCS has a bowling league for adults with different disabilities that turned into an annual fundraiser. According to Sheehan, their fundraising campaign starts in the summer, recruiting local businesses and “celebrities,” like WTOC Sports Director Lyndsey Gough, to each raise $5,000 leading up to the big event.

“We couldn’t do it without you,” Sheehan said.

AMBUCS Bowler Hannah Abbott bowled on the WTOC team. She brought her own special bowling ball to put her bowling skills to use.

WTOC’s Alyssa Jackson asked Abbott about how she felt being at the fundraiser.

Abbott said: “Excited and happy.”

According to Sheehan, Savannah AMBUCS raised more money than they ever have in the ten years they’ve been hosting the fundraiser.

“This year our goal was $130,000,” he said. “As of this morning, we have passed $160,000.”

Sheehan said their next upcoming project is to build an accessible playground at AMBUC Park.

“We want to continue to expand the resources available for them,” he said.

AMBUCS’s 80th anniversary is coming up on October 21. The organization will continue accepting donations until then.

