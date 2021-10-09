Savannah Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 100 block of Coastal Place on a report of a male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials found a man in his 40′s with life threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect, identified as Charlie Sapp, 54, was located in the area where the crime took place and arrested.

Sapp is being charged with murder.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.