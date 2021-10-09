Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police investigating shooting in 100 block of Coastal Place

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Coastal Place.
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Coastal Place.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Coastal Place.

Police say they arrived on scene around 6 p.m. and found a man in his 40′s with life threatening injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital. Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital after truck wedges under Liberty Co. bridge
Don Scott (left) receiving the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award for exemplary community...
Popular Savannah radio personality passes away from COVID-19
Walter Washington
Screven Co. Sheriff’s Office, GBI investigating fatal shooting between grandfather and grandson
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
Pfizer boosters
If you’re getting a COVID-19 booster, watch for these side effects

Latest News

Bryan Co. deputies now using body cameras
Bryan Co. deputies now using body cameras
5K on the runway in Beaufort
5K on the runway in Beaufort
Chatham Co. seeing positive progress in COVID-19 numbers
Chatham Co. seeing positive progress in COVID-19 numbers
The head of the U.S. Department of Energy, along with Senator Jon Ossoff and Savannah Mayor Van...
U.S. Sen. Ossoff discusses solar energy while visiting Savannah