Savannah Police investigating shooting in 100 block of Coastal Place

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Coastal Place.

Police say they arrived on scene around 6 p.m. and found a man in his 40′s with life threatening injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital. Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.