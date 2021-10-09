SC highway officials promise to hear Hilton Head’s concerns

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina transportation officials promise to listen to concerns from Hilton Head Island about repairs and upgrades to U.S. 278 even though almost all of the project is outside town limits.

The Department of Transportation earlier this month first offered state law for an answer about the role Hilton Head Island would have on the project, which says municipalities only get a say about roads inside their city limits.

That caused an outcry since the $290 million project is just outside Hilton Head Island town limits and the highway is the gateway to the island from Interstate 95.

