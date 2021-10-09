South Carolina’s McMaster has raised $3.5M for reelection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter.

That figure eclipsed the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign.

The Republican’s campaign said Friday that his third-quarter haul brings McMaster’s total for the 2022 election so far to more than $3.5 million.

This is McMaster’s first $1 million quarter of the 2022 campaign. He reached the mark several times during his 2018 bid.

McMaster has yet to draw a primary challenger who is actively raising money to face him in the contest next June.

