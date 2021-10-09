Sky Cams
South Carolina’s McMaster has raised $3.5M for reelection

FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens as Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy speaks during the rollout of her new company, Nephron Nitrile, in West Columbia, S.C. In his pursuit of a second full term, McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, eclipsing the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign. McMaster's third-quarter haul brings his total for the campaign so far to more than $3.5 million, the Republican's campaign said Friday, Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter.

That figure eclipsed the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign.

The Republican’s campaign said Friday that his third-quarter haul brings McMaster’s total for the 2022 election so far to more than $3.5 million.

This is McMaster’s first $1 million quarter of the 2022 campaign. He reached the mark several times during his 2018 bid.

McMaster has yet to draw a primary challenger who is actively raising money to face him in the contest next June.

