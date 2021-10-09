Two Saturday high school football games played in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday’s are usually reserved for college football, but sometimes they’re for high school football too. That was the case today as a pair of Savannah Chatham County teams battled it out in a rescheduled game.

Islands hosted Groves in a game that was moved back from Thursday due to quarantine with the Rebels program. The Sharks would get the homecoming win, 41-2 the final from Whitemarsh Island.

“We came out and we fought, man, we played hard from the beginning,” said IHS Head Football Coach DeShawn Printup. “We had a few mistakes earlier, but we bounced back and showed that we could overcome that adversity, so very proud of the way we played.”

The Sharks are now 4-2 overall and kick off region play against New Hampstead next week at home.

Groves falls to 0-4 on the season, they host Windsor Forest on Friday night inside Memorial Stadium in Savannah.

In the Lowcountry, Estill is hosting Bethune-Bowman for a Saturday night match-up.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.