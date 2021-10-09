Sky Cams
Two Saturday high school football games played in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

Saturday’s are usually reserved for college football, but sometimes they’re for high school football too.
The Islands football team in a huddle during their homecoming win against Groves.
The Islands football team in a huddle during their homecoming win against Groves.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday’s are usually reserved for college football, but sometimes they’re for high school football too. That was the case today as a pair of Savannah Chatham County teams battled it out in a rescheduled game.

Islands hosted Groves in a game that was moved back from Thursday due to quarantine with the Rebels program. The Sharks would get the homecoming win, 41-2 the final from Whitemarsh Island.

“We came out and we fought, man, we played hard from the beginning,” said IHS Head Football Coach DeShawn Printup. “We had a few mistakes earlier, but we bounced back and showed that we could overcome that adversity, so very proud of the way we played.”

The Sharks are now 4-2 overall and kick off region play against New Hampstead next week at home.

Groves falls to 0-4 on the season, they host Windsor Forest on Friday night inside Memorial Stadium in Savannah.

In the Lowcountry, Estill is hosting Bethune-Bowman for a Saturday night match-up.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

