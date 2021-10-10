Sky Cams
Bennett, No. 2 Georgia romp over No. 18 Auburn 34-10

Stetson Bennett passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns and led No. 2 Georgia past No. 18 Auburn for the second straight year in a 34-10 victory Saturday.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball as he tries to get past Auburn...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball as he tries to get past Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Stetson Bennett passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns and led No. 2 Georgia past No. 18 Auburn for the second straight year in a 34-10 victory Saturday.

The nation’s top defense gave up only its second touchdown of the year for the Bulldogs, who were still without injured starting quarterback JT Daniels.

None of that kept Georgia from another comfortable SEC win and a fifth straight in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Bennett made his first college start in a Top 10 matchup with Auburn last season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

