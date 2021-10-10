Drier, warmer weather settles in this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon with skies continuing to clear into the evening.

Temperatures top out near 80 degrees today, enjoy! pic.twitter.com/IglFzTRA1a — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) October 10, 2021

Temperatures will be in the 70s this evening with a light northerly breeze sticking with us. Dry weather extends overnight into Monday morning.

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.9′ 6:29AM I 8.9′ 12:53PM I 1.4′ 7:21PM

Lows once again bottom out in the low to mid 60s well-west of I-95 with mid 60s likely around Savannah at sunrise. We’ll see a few clouds Monday afternoon, but no rain. Temperatures once again top out in the lower 80s Monday afternoon as a pleasant stretch of weather continues.

Dry weather continues this week, but warmer weather returns as well. Afternoon highs return to the mid to upper 80s for the second half of the work week, we will even come within a few degrees of tying record highs.

Good news for fall lovers, a cold front is now in the seven-day forecast! Right now, it looks like it will move in late Saturday into Sunday, bringing in cooler air on Sunday. Morning lows will dip back near 60 degrees Sunday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tropical Update:

The low pressure off the coast of North Carolina remains disorganized and is not expected to further develop. There is also a tropical wave about 500 miles southeast of the Windward Islands. This system has a 30% chance of development within the next 5 days. Rain is likely for the Lesser Antilles midweek.

