Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Drier, warmer weather settles in this week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(First Alert Weather)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon with skies continuing to clear into the evening.

Temperatures will be in the 70s this evening with a light northerly breeze sticking with us. Dry weather extends overnight into Monday morning.

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.9′ 6:29AM I 8.9′ 12:53PM I 1.4′ 7:21PM

Lows once again bottom out in the low to mid 60s well-west of I-95 with mid 60s likely around Savannah at sunrise. We’ll see a few clouds Monday afternoon, but no rain. Temperatures once again top out in the lower 80s Monday afternoon as a pleasant stretch of weather continues.

Dry weather continues this week, but warmer weather returns as well. Afternoon highs return to the mid to upper 80s for the second half of the work week, we will even come within a few degrees of tying record highs.

Good news for fall lovers, a cold front is now in the seven-day forecast! Right now, it looks like it will move in late Saturday into Sunday, bringing in cooler air on Sunday. Morning lows will dip back near 60 degrees Sunday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tropical Update:

The low pressure off the coast of North Carolina remains disorganized and is not expected to further develop. There is also a tropical wave about 500 miles southeast of the Windward Islands. This system has a 30% chance of development within the next 5 days. Rain is likely for the Lesser Antilles midweek.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Evans County.
GBI: High-speed chase in Evans County ends in gunfire exchange, suspect dead
The Pooler Police Department is on the scene of an incident at the Enmarket on U.S. 80 near...
Pooler Police on scene of shots fired incident at Enmarket on U.S. 80 near I-95
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
GBI: Suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting of Alamo police officer is in custody
Savannah Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened in the 100 block of...
Savannah Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting
Play of the Week

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Drying out this weekend!
*
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 10-8-2021
First Alert Weather
First Alert: Showers and storms head toward the coast
Drier forecast for the weekend
Andrew's noon forecast 10.8