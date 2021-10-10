Family remembers victim killed in 2017 Yamacraw shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The family of Erick “Poosie” Lawrence, a man killed in a 2017 triple shooting at Yamacraw village, remembered him Saturday. This week, Erick would’ve been 30 years old.

The family had a ballon release at his gravesite in his memory and they’re hoping after all these years someone will come forward with information.

“Send a message to him. Let him know I love him. I never forgot about him and I pray that somebody out here hear it. Hear my cries and hear my story and give me the closure I need. It’s been four long years,” said Erick’s sister Maryanne Lawrence.

Four years and his sister said she is still trying to heal.

“These past four years been hard. I’m used to Erick. Erick always showed me how to live with him. I was never prepared to live without him and nowadays like this you know his 30th birthday, we used to sit back and talk about when we get this old…and for me, for him, not to be here...I feel like someone took something from me.”

The family shared some laughs and cries together and released balloons to let him know he’ll never be forgotten.

“All I ask for is closure,” his sister said. “I don’t want nothing more than that.”

Closure and justice for this family, is anyone coming forward to the Savannah Police Department with information about what happened.

“Coming forward...that can help us solve this case because I feel like Savannah don’t put enough effort in when it comes to murders, especially on Black men and I don’t want my brother case to be left unsolved or go cold.”

WTOC reached out to the Savannah Police Department. SPD said the case was reassigned last year to a new detective for a fresh set of eyes, but there are still no updates or leads.

