Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Fried sharp, Braves blank Brewers 3-0 to tie NLDS at 1-all

Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held on after manager Brian Snitker’s quick hook, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 to tie their NL Division Series at a game apiece
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held on after manager Brian Snitker’s quick hook, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 to tie their NL Division Series at a game apiece. The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in each of the last three innings but couldn’t get a key hit. Austin Riley homered and Ozzie Albies hit an RBI double for the Braves, who bounced back after losing 2-1 in Game 1.

The best-of-five series heads to Atlanta for Game 3 on Monday. Fried struck out nine, allowed three hits and didn’t walk anybody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Evans County.
GBI: High-speed chase in Evans County ends in gunfire exchange, suspect dead
The Pooler Police Department is on the scene of an incident at the Enmarket on U.S. 80 near...
Pooler Police on scene of shots fired incident at Enmarket on U.S. 80 near I-95
Savannah Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened in the 100 block of...
Savannah Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for Damien Ferguson, who also goes by Luke...
GBI searching for suspect after fatal officer involved shooting
Play of the Week

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball as he tries to get past Auburn...
Bennett, No. 2 Georgia romp over No. 18 Auburn 34-10
The Islands football team in a huddle during their homecoming win against Groves.
Two Saturday high school football games played in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry
The Volunteers won big beating the Gamecocks 45-20.
Gamecocks lose big to Tennessee Volunteers
MAY RIVER AT BLUFFTON
MAY RIVER AT BLUFFTON