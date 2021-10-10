Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer was gunned down outside a police station during his first shift with the department.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department by 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson.

The suspect remained on the loose Saturday night, despite the launch of a massive manhunt.

Officials did not immediately say what prompted the shooting in Wheeler County, about 90 miles southeast of Macon.

The GBI says Harrison was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in nearby Dodge County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pooler Police Department is on the scene of an incident at the Enmarket on U.S. 80 near...
Pooler Police on scene of shots fired incident at Enmarket on U.S. 80 near I-95
GBI continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Evans County.
GBI: High-speed chase in Evans County ends in gunfire exchange, suspect dead
Pfizer boosters
If you’re getting a COVID-19 booster, watch for these side effects
Savannah Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened in the 100 block of...
Savannah Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting
Message sent to parents after ‘multiple incidents of disruptive behavior’ at Statesboro High

Latest News

Savannah PD investigating shooting on Lavinia Street
Erick "Poosie" Lawrence
Family remembers victim killed in 2017 Yamacraw shooting
Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
A missing 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his...
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days in Texas found healthy