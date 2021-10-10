Real Squeal BBQ & Music Festival wraps up with BBQ competition

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - It was the second day of the Real Squeal BBQ & Music Festival in Lyons. The festivities kicked off in downtown on Friday.

Partin Park was filled with food trucks, a car show and vendors on Saturday.

“Today we’re cooking chicken, ribs, pork and brisket,” said Scott and Deneen Parr, competitors in the BBQ competition.

One of the main events at the 11th annual Real Squeal is the showdown for the best BBQ. Professional teams from all over the country spend hours cooking their best dishes in hopes of coming out on top.

“Really, what gets you on stage is what you enjoy cooking the most,” said Parr, with Cool Hand Que.

The Parrs have participated in the Real Squeal for the last three years. They said one of the best parts about these competitions is the people they meet along the way.

“We started cooking in competitions about four years ago and we love it,” said Parr.

One of Cool Hand Que’s competitors is Lee Hickle, from Texas. Hickle said, over the years, he’s turned a hobby into a passion. By the end of this year, he will have participated in 43 cookoffs along the east coast.

“I’ve been cooking all over. From Chicago, to Virginia, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina,” said Hickle, with Redmules BBQ.

Hickle added that this is his first time in Lyons, but is thrilled to see how his Texas style fares.

“This is a really, really good cookoff,” said Hickle. “I’m glad I came here!”

It doesn’t stop at the yummy BBQ. The event also features face painting, a car show, hand-made crafts and a lot of fun for everyone.

