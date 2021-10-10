Sky Cams
Ryan, Pitts lead Falcons past Jets 27-20 in London

Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns including the first NFL score for Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons held on and closed out the New York Jets in a 27-20 victory in the NFL’s return to London.
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) celebrates making an interception during the first...
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) celebrates making an interception during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)(Ian Walton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns including the first NFL score for Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons held on and closed out the New York Jets in a 27-20 victory in the NFL’s return to London.

The Falcons built a 20-3 halftime lead and eventually grounded out the victory despite allowing the Jets to stick around by losing two fumbles. But Zach Wilson and the Jets had trouble moving the ball.

Pitts had his best game with nine receptions for 119 yards and his first NFL TD. Ryan completed 33 of 45 passes with no interceptions despite playing without receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

