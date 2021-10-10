Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Sheriff: Injured deputy ‘on life support’ in Arizona; manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted...
A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted on felony charges who injured a deputy and escaped in his car, the sheriff said.(Arizona Department of Corrections via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The sheriff for metro Phoenix said a manhunt was underway Saturday for a suspect who escaped after allegedly attacking and critically injuring a sheriff’s deputy who was processing the arrested man at a sheriff’s substation.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said the injured deputy was in critical condition at a hospital, where he was taken after another deputy found him unconscious and bleeding from his face.

Penzone said the injured deputy was on life support. His identity wasn’t released.

The sheriff identified the suspect as 30-year-old Clinton Hurley and said Hurley had been sought on felony warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pooler Police Department is on the scene of an incident at the Enmarket on U.S. 80 near...
Pooler Police on scene of shots fired incident at Enmarket on U.S. 80 near I-95
Police lights
Sheriff confirms chase ends in Evans Co., GBI called in to investigate
Pfizer boosters
If you’re getting a COVID-19 booster, watch for these side effects
Savannah Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened in the 100 block of...
Savannah Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting
Message sent to parents after ‘multiple incidents of disruptive behavior’ at Statesboro High

Latest News

Saturday was day the second day of the Real Squeal BBQ and Music Festival.
Real Squeal BBQ & Music Festival wraps up with BBQ competition
Savannah AMBUCS held its 10th annual Bowlapalooza on Saturday morning.
Savannah AMBUCS surpasses goal for annual fundraiser
Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health
A missing Grimes County, Texas, 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after...
Sheriff on successful search for missing Texas boy: 'Running on prayers'