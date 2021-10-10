Sky Cams
Vidalia shooting sends man to hospital

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers from the Vidalia Police Department responded to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting.

According to police, officers arrived and found 31-year-old Rakeem Rogers, of Vidalia, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Rogers was taken to a Vidalia hospital by an ambulance, then transferred to a Savannah hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but police are asking for the public’s assistance.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Investigative Services Division at (912) 537-4123 or Crimestoppers at (912) 386-4480.

WTOC will update this story as more information gets released.

