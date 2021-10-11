Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Ga. girl believed to be in extreme danger

HABERSHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER Alert, for a missing 6-year-old girl.

According to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Celesta Negrete Ramirez, 6, was abducted Sunday at 11 a.m. by Estephanie Negrete Ramirez, 17, and was last seen on Kim Loop in Demorest, GA.

Officials say Celesta is believed to be in extreme danger. She is described as a Hispanic female, black hair, brown eyes, 3′10″ and 45 lbs. She was last seen wearing a green Champion hoodie, grey sweatpants and white shoes.

The suspect, Estephanie Negrete Ramierz, is described as a Hispanic female, black hair, brown eyes, 5′1″ and 113 lbs. She was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt and black leggings.

The suspect and child are believed to be traveling in a gold 2010 Honda Pilot with Georgia license plate number PXL5654.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Celesta Negrete Ramirez, please contact the Habersham County 911 at 706-778-3911.

Missing Persons The Habersham County Sheriff’s office requests assistance locating Estephanie Negrete Ramirez, age 17... Posted by Habersham Co. Sheriff Joey Terrell on Monday, October 11, 2021

