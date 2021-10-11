Chatham Co. commissioners, SCCPSS school board members discuss district changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners and Savannah-Chatham County Public School board members got a look at the proposed changes to their districts on Monday.

The lines change based on where the people live. And over the past 10 years, the most growth has been in the western parts of Chatham County.

So even though every district will likely be re-shaped in some way, some of the more noticeable changes will be in districts like the 7th and 8th. The Metropolitan Planning Commission is heading the data-driven effort, and have been meeting with commissioners and school board members over the past month to explain how they arrived at the current proposed changes.

The goal is for each districts population to be as close to this number, 36,911, as possible.

“Certainly if you’re going for 36,911, some people are going to now be across the line from where they used to be. And as far as school districts-wise, the district representation might change, but being in in a different school district doesn’t really change where your kid goes to school,” said SCCPSS President Dr. Joe Buck.

There are still several steps that need to be taken before these changes are finalized, beginning with two presentations to the public before meeting with the local state delegation in December.

“We have to go to the legislators, who have to go to the reapportionment, who have to go back to the legislators to vote, and then it goes to the Governors desk before all of this is final. So there are still four steps in the process and we are just at step one,” said Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis.

Chairman Ellis says the goal is to have the changes to state lawmakers by January, with the Governor making the changes official by the end of the upcoming session.

In addition to the public presentations with all the MPC information, both the school board and county commission will be posting the information on their respective websites to residents can check out the changes.

