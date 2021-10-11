Sky Cams
Chatham County won’t weigh in on trick-or-treating dates

(Haley Phelps | Unsplash)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County tells WTOC they will not weigh in on trick-or-treating dates this year.

“We were informed that Pooler has decided to do trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 30th. That was an individual municipality decision,” said Catherine Glasby, Public Information Director for Chatham County.

The county says the Chatham County Police Department will take extra precautions on Halloween to patrol neighborhoods, and the officers usually have candy to hand out as well.

