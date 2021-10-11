Divine Rest to hold virtual auction to help support homeless women in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several times each month, Divine Rest goes out to homeless camps in Savannah with water and supplies for women living on the streets. But the local non-profit organization hopes to soon be able to provide a place for those women to go to rebuild their lives, and an upcoming fundraiser could be the latest step in that direction.

“The purpose of Divine Rest is to equip, empower and encourage single homeless women,” said Georgette Jackson, Founder of Divine Rest, Inc.

Jackson has been working toward that goal since starting her non-profit organization four years ago. But she now hopes to move closer to what has always been the goal line or Divine Rest.

“We want to open a residential program and we want to have it where they will stay and we will have them assessed...where they are and what their needs are. Hopefully, they could stay at least a year and give them time to get back on their feet. We want to help them get a job, we want to help them continue their education and just all the tools they need to enhance their quality of life,” Jackson explained.

A virtual auction later this month could raise the last of the money needed to help Jackson help homeless women in Savannah.

“I think anyone who knows Georgette would say she is super genuine and you can tell this means a lot to her. She has experienced a lot of loss in her life and this is a way she can give back and do something for the community,” said Jessica Finley, Divine Rest, Inc. Board Member.

“To have us in a position to have people who want to help put people in a better situation, it’s just amazing and I’m just super-excited and stoked about the whole thing,” said Cindy White, Divine Rest, Inc. Fundraising Chair.

“It’s women...they could be 19 or 20, they could be in their 60s. But at the end of the day, they’re all out there alone and they all need our help,” said Jesse Kay, Divine Rest, Inc. Board Member.

The Divine Rest auction will be held on Facebook Live starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23, and Jackson hopes it brings in enough to reduce the number of women on the streets in Savannah by early next year.

“We want to take care of that and put them in a safe environment where they can learn and grow and become independent women in our society,” Jackson said.

