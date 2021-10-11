Fireball seen Sunday night in southeast Ga. part of Draconid Meteor shower

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - NASA Meteor Watch has given an update on the fireball many saw light up the sky Sunday night across southeast Georgia.

According to their Facebook page, the fireball was spotted just past 10 p.m. Many eyewitnesses have made reports of the sighting. NASA’s meteor cameras in north Georgia, North Carolina and Florida also detected the fireball at extreme range.

After analyzing the video, they believe appeared 52 miles above the town of Donald in southeast Georgia, moving northwest at 45,000 miles per hour. It burned up about 23 miles above Sanders Road near Providence Missionary Baptist Church, in the southeast corner of Toombs County.

They say at its peak, the meteor’s brightness rivaled that of the Full Moon, which indicates it was caused by an asteroid fragment about 8 inches in diameter with a weight of 20 pounds.

The fireball was also seen from space, detected by the Geostationary Lightning Mapper on the GOES 16 satellite.

Being able to see a fireball is not an occurrence that happens often for our viewing area. If you saw it Sunday night, you can make a report here. You can also send any pictures or video you got of the fireball to us here at WTOC.

