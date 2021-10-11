Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 10-11-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fair amount of sunshine has given way to some darker clouds. It’s been a dry and warm day so far with the highest temperature in Claxton at 83° and only 79° officially at the airport. The normal high this time of year is 81°.

There’s an area of Low pressure off the North Carolina coast generating a lot of those of clouds and moisture, so I can’t rule out some sprinkles, even a downpour through the rest of the afternoon, that will be very spotty in nature. Quiet overnight with clearing skies for some. Many of you saw a meteor streak across the sky Sunday night and that was part of the annual Draconid Meteor Shower. You may see another one; however, they’re really unpredictable.

Daybreak Tuesday temperatures will be in the middle 60s, closer to 70 along the coast and mostly sunny. Afternoon highs should peak in the middle 80s and it may feel a degree or two warmer under mostly sunny skies and we’ll be dry.

We’ll remain dry for the rest of the week under high pressure. Each and every day we get a little warmer with a few of us on Thursday and Friday reaching 90°. Morning lows will drop into the mid 60s each night. A cold front approaches from the west Saturday, showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms could develop ahead of the front. Right now, the front should push through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Behind the front, we’ll have more seasonal temperatures for a few days. Marine: A little choppy through the rest of Monday N-NE winds 10-15kts, seas 2-4 ft. Tuesday through Saturday: Building high pressure over the local waters will maintain tranquil conditions through the week. Winds will veer east-northeast during the evenings and return more northerly each morning; following the sea breeze. Expect wind speeds 10kts or less and seas 2-3ft with some 4 footers in the outer Georgia waters beyond 20 nm.

