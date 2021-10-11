Sky Cams
MONDAY | “Cooler” feeling weather has returned

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the low to mid-60s inland and mid to upper 60s along I-95; lower 70s at the beaches.

A mix of sun and clouds rules the forecast through the afternoon as temperatures climb to near 80 by noon and peak in the low to mid-80s between 2 and 4 p.m.

Humidity will be lower today.

Temperatures cool into the 70s, quickly, after sunset and then 60s this evening. It will feel a bit more fall-like as you’re out and about on this Monday evening. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the low to mid-60s around the inland Savannah metro Tuesday morning. A couple spots could dip into the upper 50s Tuesday morning. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s Tuesday afternoon.

A gradual warming trend moves in heading into Friday and Saturday, ahead of the next stronger cold front.

Much cooler weather filters in during the latter half of the weekend into early next week behind a few showers.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

