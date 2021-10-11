Savannah Folds of Honor Golf Tournament hits new heights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Folds of Honor Golf Tournament has grown each year it has been played - in participants and in the impact it has on families who have lost a member of the military in service to our country.

Colleen O’Hare got another close-up look at the work Folds of Honor does for families like hers.

“Georgia is the third largest recipient state for Folds of Honor. So, events like this, money that’s raised is all going back into the state and scholarship recipients,” said Colleen O’Hare, Guest of Honor for this year’s tournament.

All three of O’Hare’s children were under the age of 5 when her husband, Navy Lt. Col Raymond O’Hare was killed in a training maneuver in 2000. All three were subsequently put through college by Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships for Gold Star families.

“As a family that’s lost someone in the line of duty, you survive day to day. You’re not thinking about the future with college scholarships or college at all. And so, Folds of Honor came alongside of us. When I did a search for them, for a scholarship foundation and found them, they have come alongside us financially, and just beautiful people and caring.”

More stories like that were being created Monday when 256 golfers made the 7th annual Savannah Folds of Honor Tournament bigger than it has ever been before.

“It’s actually the biggest in Georgia. I think Folds of Honor is paying out a little more than $2 million this year and we’re going to be over $100,00. So, I feel like we’re a really big part of it and it’s awesome feeling to have to be able to help so much,” said Michael Assey, Head Golf Professional at Savannah Country Club.

The fundraising got a boost before the first shot was struck at the Savannah Country Club, when O’Hare told her story as the guest of honor at Sunday’s tournament banquet.

“It was really neat last night at the event when I spoke and all the people raised their hand to give $1,000 each toward a scholarship and suddenly $20,000 were raised,” O’Hare said.

“It was great, we were doing the raffle and our owner, O.C. Welch got up and said he’d match every thousand that was given.”

“And before we knew it, we had $20,000. That’s four scholarships right there and it happened in a matter of moments. It was just raise your hand, raise your hands, and everybody just stepped up,” said Jamie Hamrick, Co-chair for Savannah Folds of Honor Tournament.

That continued onto the course with the Savannah community once again supporting this event and the people it helps.

“Seeing the turnout here today is incredible, over 240 golfers. It’s a blessing to us and our families.”

This was the first year the tournament had to have morning and afternoon sessions at the Savannah Country Club to accommodate the number of players.

