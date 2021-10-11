State funding for Lowcountry changing due to 2020 census

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The vast majority of counties in South Carolina are going to receive less state funding following the results of the 2020 census.

Specifically, 35 of the 46. This is because these counties including Richland, where Columbia is, grew slower in the last decade than the state average.

Our area goes against the majority though. The state average was 10.7 percent growth, so anything higher than that means that area gets an increase in funding. Beaufort and Jasper are both higher than that at 15.3 and 16.2 percent respectively, while Hampton’s population actually decreased 12 percent, so their money from the state will decline.

The Beaufort County deputy administrator says the extra money will help the growing population a lot.

“With increased population as we mentioned comes a responsibility for maintaining your level of service. The population, as it grows, things age faster. Your roads route faster and your bridges route faster, there’s more demands for public safety and infrastructure so from a public service standpoint we are quite thankful that we have an additional allocation from the state,” said Whitney Richland, Beaufort County Deputy Administrator.

Beaufort County also let us know that they anticipate the extra funding to be an increase of around $1.1 million thanks to this census population data. We’ll continue to monitor how all of these numbers and the corresponding funding levels change moving forward, and keep you updated on air and online.

