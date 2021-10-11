TV series begins filming on Tybee Island on Tuesday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Production crews will be out on Tybee Island on Tuesday filming a series called ‘The Girl From Plainville.’

An area of Tybrisa Street will look a lot different than it does now. It’ll be closed off and film crews will take over. Since this means the businesses on this strip have to close for the next two days, Mayor Shirley Sessions says the city made sure the film crews did their due diligence to make sure businesses and residents, directly impacted, are on board.

“We agreed that we want this to happen, we want to help you, but our first concern is our business community and our residents,” said Mayor Shirley Sessions.

Mayor Shirley Sessions says in the past, businesses and residents directly impacted by film crews weren’t always properly notified. This time around, the city wanted to make sure that wasn’t the case.

“It’s up to us, to the city, to make sure they understand what the expectations are in the beginning.”

Those expectations, Sessions says, were clear and concise to the film crew in advance. For the first time, the city made sure the location managers spoke with every business impacted to have them sign an agreement.

“We all had to be, as business owners on this street, okay with them shutting down for the two days like that. A lot of the stores could lose a lot of money, myself included,” said Angela Cooper, Owner of Beau & Arrow’s Frozen Yogurt.

Tybrisa Street, Strand Avenue, the Pier and the beach between the 15 1/2 street crossover and the Tybrisa crosswalk is where filming will be. Angela Cooper’s business sits right in the middle of the movie scene.

“They are compensating us for the two days that we are down. Basically we just took prior week sales and just went with that.”

Mayor Sessions says the city is really trying to clean up the process for when movies get filmed on the island and this is the start. She says they’re always very appreciative that people want to film here, but making sure it’s done right is key.

“I think most people kind of like the idea of a film being made in their hometown, but there are some people who see it completely as an inconvenience and a nuisance. We’re trying to make sure those people aren’t inconvenienced or as inconvenienced as little as possible.”

Cooper says she was told her store and others will probably be used by the movie extras and actors for scenes. She says even though they won’t have any sales the next two days, it’s an exciting opportunity for Tybee.

“It’s exciting for us as business owners to be able to be a part of it and just kind of be in the background.”

According to the production team, the areas they’re using will be closed for the afternoon. Beach access will be available from 17th Street southward. If you would like to read the letter that outlines more about their filming the next two days you can do so here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.