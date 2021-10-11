Tybee Island preparing for Halloween with costume drive, activities for families

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is only a few weeks away and communities are getting ready to celebrate.

Tybee Island’s local YMCA hosts several Halloween events each year, including a costume contest. And speaking of costumes, before you go costume shopping a new program here is helping parents save a few bucks.

This Friday kicks off the YMCA’s Halloween festivities with the Spooky Skate and Pumpkin Patch. Masks will be required. The following Friday, October 29, is their Trunk-or-Treat. Already underway is the YMCA’s costume drop-off.

The program director says it’s a new idea they had to help people save some money on costumes. They’re asking people for gently-used adult and children costumes that they don’t use anymore. Anyone is invited to come take a look at the options and then take one home that you like.

“I wanted to provide resources to the community because they’re expensive to buy! We wanted anyone to feel free and drop off old ones, because you just kind of collect them, or get a new one for this year,” said Makenzie Mullins, Senior Program Director.

“The kids grow out of them anyways, so it’s better for the environment too and this way the parents don’t have to go out and buy a new costume every year. It’s kind of like a good community-oriented thing as well,” said Juliana Burdette, Program Coordinator.

They are still looking for more donations and for people to come pick up the ones they already have, so if you’re interested you can come to the YMCA any time during regular business hours.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.