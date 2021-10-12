Sky Cams
165th Airlift Wing celebrates 75 years in Savannah

They first came to Savannah on October 12, 1946
165th Airlift Wing Savannah
165th Airlift Wing Savannah(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - October 12, 1946. That’s when, what we know today as the 165th Airlift Wing, began its proud history in Savannah.

Now, 75 years later, they’re celebrating this incredible milestone and the Guardsmen who have made it all possible.

Current and former members of the Georgia Air National Guard at the 165th Airlift Wing gathered Tuesday to look back.

“It’s not just about today’s Airmen. It’s about a legacy of Airmen who have been apart of this organization for 75 years,” said the Airlift Wing Commander Col. Christopher Dunlap.

Honoring those who have come before them.

“This is the house that they built, and we owe it to them and ourselves and our organizations to come together and celebrate these critical milestones because, again, it sets the tone for the future,” said Adjutant General for the Georgia National Guard Major General Thomas Carden.

A future the looks bright, thanks to a history of success.

“Whether it’s serving domestically and supporting the community or being called upon to serve overseas. We do a little bit of everything and we tend to do it really well,” said Col. Dunlap.

Most recently stepping up to defend their community in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Since March of 2020 our Airmen have been called upon to support the Governor and state and we continue to do that today,” Col. Dunlap says.

Although it’s tough to say what may happen over the next 75 years, it’s a pretty safe bet that the 165th Airlift Wing will be there and be successful.

“You are what your results say you are, and this wing has put results on the board, wins of the board, time and time again,” said Maj. Gen. Carden.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

