9th annual Parker’s Fueling the Community Golf tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A golf tournament held on Hutchinson Island Tuesday was all for a great cause.

More than 160 players headed out to The Club at Savannah Harbor for the 9th annual Parker’s Fueling the Community Charity golf tournament.

That includes local businesses, community members and even some WTOC staff.

The tournament had many contests including closest to the pin, longest drive and putting.

The money raised Tuesday will help schools in every community where there is a Parker’s store in Southeast Georgia and South Carolina.

“We think that education is the tide that floats all ships. So, this allows us to give money back to the educators, to the school systems that help create smarter and better and better educated students,” Greg Parker said.

In addition to the money that’s raised at the tournament, Parker’s will donate a portion of the proceeds of gas sold at all Parker’s stores on the first Wednesday of every month.

